Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 337,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPP remained flat at $13.70 during trading hours on Monday. 39,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

