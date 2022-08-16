Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 6,284 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,668,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

