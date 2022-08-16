Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises 1.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,522.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,419,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 226.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,613,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,466 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,919,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.