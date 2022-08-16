Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Magnite worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Magnite by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

MGNI stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

