Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $935,000 Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 222,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.60. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.