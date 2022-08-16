Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,319,000 after buying an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,199,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $249.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.