Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

