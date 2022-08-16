Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $2.33 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

