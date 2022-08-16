Gregory E. Lawton Sells 1,249 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.49. 888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Stepan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stepan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stepan by 13.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 187.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

