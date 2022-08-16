Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Griffon has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

NYSE GFF opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Griffon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Griffon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James raised shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

