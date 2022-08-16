GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,406 ($16.99) on Friday. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a market cap of £57.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,233.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,701.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,683.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798 in the last ninety days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

