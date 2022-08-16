Guggenheim Begins Coverage on POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity at POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.