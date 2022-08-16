GYEN Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $85,301.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036916 BTC.
GYEN Coin Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
