HaloDAO (RNBW) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $38,757.40 and $4.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013890 BTC.
HaloDAO Coin Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
Buying and Selling HaloDAO
