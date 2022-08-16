Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Several analysts recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

