Hamster (HAM) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (HAM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hamster has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $124,988.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

