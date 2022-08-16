Hamster (HAM) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (HAM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hamster has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $124,988.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036927 BTC.
Hamster Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
