Handy (HANDY) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Handy (HANDY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Handy has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and $389,401.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036998 BTC.
Handy Profile
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.
Buying and Selling Handy
