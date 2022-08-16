Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.
Hawkins Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HWKN opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.89. Hawkins has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
