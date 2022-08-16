HC Wainwright Cuts Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target to $11.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 181.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 108,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.16. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Hayes acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $53,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher G. Hayes acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,038,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,864.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,703,689 shares of company stock worth $3,587,497 in the last 90 days. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

