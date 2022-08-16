H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 632,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,870.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $216,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,578.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $741,670. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $89,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 160,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.