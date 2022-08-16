Head-To-Head Analysis: KORE Group (KORE) vs. The Competition

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare KORE Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million -$24.45 million -4.41 KORE Group Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.26

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KORE Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

65.8% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64% KORE Group Competitors -76.96% -0.23% -1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KORE Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 KORE Group Competitors 567 2122 2346 94 2.38

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 159.62%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 130.75%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than its competitors.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

