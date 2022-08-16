Head to Head Comparison: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) vs. Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Huize’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 3.46 -$1.95 million N/A N/A Huize $352.29 million 0.15 -$16.90 million ($0.50) -2.06

Tian Ruixiang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huize.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Huize -9.06% -44.23% -11.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tian Ruixiang and Huize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tian Ruixiang beats Huize on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. It offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. The company also provides digital and technology development, and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

