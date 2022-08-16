Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.48. 11,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,609,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.
Health Catalyst Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $677.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.