Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.48. 11,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,609,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $677.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,395 shares of company stock worth $64,359. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

