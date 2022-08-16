HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,932 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up about 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.20% of HealthEquity worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of HQY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,435. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

