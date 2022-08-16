Hecla Mining (HL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 2nd

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0063 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% per year over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.05. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 118.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 133,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 255.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 47,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 709,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.