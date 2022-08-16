Hedges Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. 23,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

