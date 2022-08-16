Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.2% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GDX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,515,125. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.