Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. 190,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295,690. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

