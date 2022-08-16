Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $164,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GT. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 48,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.