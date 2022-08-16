Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 154,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,395. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

