Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.9% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.05. 71,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average is $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $306.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

