Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock remained flat at $85.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

