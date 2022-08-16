HedgeTrade Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,859.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $68.72 million and approximately $1,859.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.