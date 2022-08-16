Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 159,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,323. The firm has a market cap of $638.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HSII. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
