Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 148,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

