HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($59.18) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday.

HelloFresh Stock Up 2.7 %

HFG traded up €0.80 ($0.82) on Tuesday, hitting €30.82 ($31.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,100,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.80.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

