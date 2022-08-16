Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Update

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also

