HEX (HEX) Hits Market Cap of $10.32 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $10.32 billion and approximately $24.34 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00485738 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.50 or 0.01879156 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001874 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00248082 BTC.
About HEX
HEX (HEX) is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
