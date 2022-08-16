HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

NYSE DINO opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

