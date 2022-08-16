High Performance Blockchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $179,398.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $179,398.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002236 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

According to CryptoCompare, "High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability."

