Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,875,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 83,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,342. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $230.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

