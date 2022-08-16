Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires Shares of 17,094 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 76,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,964. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.39.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

