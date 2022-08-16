Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 42,538 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSA. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,238. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

