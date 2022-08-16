Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 86,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 397,541 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 150,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

