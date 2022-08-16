Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $5.27 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

EWG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 55,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

