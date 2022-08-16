Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $17.90 Million Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 718,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,904,000. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRIG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,980,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth $341,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 107,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

