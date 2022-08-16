Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,930 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,339,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $551.75. 27,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.96 and a 200-day moving average of $517.82. The stock has a market cap of $244.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

