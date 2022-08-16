Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

