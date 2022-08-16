Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 236.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,784,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,164 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,268 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,586,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 649,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,371,604. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

