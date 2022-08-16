Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 158,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.